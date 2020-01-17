Rumors concerning the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices have been showing up quite often. These rumors talk about the primary 108MP camera sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Time of Flight sensors in the most expensive variants. We have also seen a full leak of specs, but today we receive a new rumor that mentions the selfie camera sensor in one of them.

Yesterday’s rumors are things of the past. We indeed received a complete spec list of the camera sensors in every single Samsung Galaxy S20 variant, but maybe it wasn’t as accurate as we thought. According to Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, the selfie camera in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra would be a 40MP Wide Front camera that could record 4K videos at up to 60Fps. We have a complete spec list, and it confirms some of the previous rumors we’ve heard.

Now, there’s also information that could challenge the Samsung Galaxy S20’s cameras 10x optical zoom feature. It seems that they would only arrive with 5x optical zoom since Samsung has reportedly received the prisms required to do so. These prisms were built by Korean company Optron-Tec, the same company that provided the crystals found in the OPPO Reno 10x zoom. These prisms could also be found in future Huawei and Vivo smartphones, but right now, it’s another rumor.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena