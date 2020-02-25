The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has just launched in the last Galaxy Unpacked event with huge expectations. As part of this series, we find the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and this device comes with what may be the most powerful camera in a smartphone today. However, it seems that Samsung is already working to make this camera even better.

Users who have pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, are still waiting for it to be shipped, and it seems that as soon as they take their devices out of the box, they will receive their first update. According to a screenshot of what could be a review unit n South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is already receiving a new firmware update that includes camera improvements, the March 2020 security patch. This image was released by TizenHelp, and it shows a package that weighs around 418MB and is identified as firmware version G988NKSU1ATBR.

This update is supposed to improve the camera quality of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it’s also supposed to fix an issue with the auto flash. This update may start showing up in the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ with time, or it may begin in South Korea to then make its way to other regions.

Source SamMobile

Via TizenHelp