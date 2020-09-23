We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a $205 discount, leaving it at $1,195. This is an unlocked US variant with 128GB of storage. However, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which is currently selling for $996.27 after a $203 discount with the same 128GB in storage. Now, to make things even more interesting, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be yours for just $1,099 after a $200.99 discount.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it at just $299 in its WiFi-only version with 32GB in storage space. If you want more storage space, the 128GB version is selling for $395 after a $34 discount. If you’re still interested in the previous model iPad, you can get it with LTE connectivity for $530 after a $29 discount.

Next up, we have some powerful laptops on sale, as the 13-inch Apple MacBook with 16GB RAM, 512GB in storage, is available for $1,600 after a $199 discount. You can also go for the 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, which is currently selling for $900 after a $99 discount. Another option is Razer’s Blade Pro 17, which can be yours for $2,400 with $200 savings. This gaming laptop includes an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and more.

Other deals include Sony’s 55-inch X750 Ultra HD LED TV for $569 after a $231 discount. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are going for $380 after a $20 discount, and ASUS’ ROG Strix RGB mechanical gaming keyboard selling for $121, down from its regular $140 price tag.



