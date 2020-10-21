We start today’s deals with smartphones, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting a $150 discount in its unlocked US version in Cosmic Black, which comes with 128GB of storage space, leaving it at just $1,250. However, you can get the Galaxy S20+ with the same specs for $996.27 after $203.72 savings.

If you’re not planning to spend that much cash on a smartphone, Motorola has several options for you to choose from. The Moto One Zoom is currently selling for $320 after a $130 discount. Next up, we find the Motorola One Action selling for $230 with $120 savings and the Moto G7 Power at $179 with $70.98 savings; all of the smartphones mentioned above come with 128GB storage. There are more devices for you to look at if you follow the link below.

We also find some Apple deals available today, as the Apple Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of storage space is $59 off, meaning you can get yours for just $750. And if you’re looking for a new 10.2-inch iPad, the 128GB WiFi-only version can be yours for $395 after a $34 discount, or get the 32GB version for just $300 with $30 savings.

We also find an interesting selection of Razer gaming accessory deals, which includes the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone in classic black for $70 after a $30 discount. The Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse is now available for $60 with $30 savings, and the Razer Hammerhead USB-C earbuds with ANC are selling for $52 after a $44 discount and a $5 coupon. Controllers, gaming keyboards, and more are also available; check them out below.

Other deals include Samsung’s 43-inch Class The Sero QLED LS05 smart TV, which will give you more content consumption alternatives for just $1,000 after an initial $502 discount and a $498 coupon box. The HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming headset is currently available for $260 after a $70 discount. Nintendo Switch Jon-Cons are getting a $10.99 discount leaving them at $69 in several color options, and finally, AdMaster is offering 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm compatible Apple Watch Bands for Apple Watch Series 1 through 6, and they are also compatible with the Apple Watch SE. They start at $6.77, and there are several color options for you to choose from.