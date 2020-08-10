600MP
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is getting a $171.64 discount, leaving it at $1,228.35. This is an unlocked device with 128GB in storage, and it also includes a US warranty.

Apple’s 27-inch iMac. This amazing PC comes with a 3.1Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. It is currently getting a $250 discount at B&H and Amazon, meaning you can get yours for $1,749.

Apple’s HomePod is also on sale. You can get yours for just $200 over at Best Buy and save $100 on both its Space Gray and White color variants. You can even get one for $170 if you don’t mind grabbing an Open-Box option.

Going back to Amazon, we find the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless selling for $200 after a $149.96 discount. These wireless headphones feature adaptive noise canceling and a 30-hour battery.

Jabra’s Elite 75T wireless earphones are getting a $30 discount, and you can get them for just $150. These are great for athletes, as they will deliver up to 7.5 hours of non-stop use or up to 28 hours with their charging case. They also feature IP55 water and dust resistance and great audio quality.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are also on sale. You can get the regular version for just $60, with 32GB in storage or get 64GB for $90. The Fire HD 8 Plus is selling for $80 with 32GB, while the 64GB variant is available for $110. You save $30 on any of these options.

