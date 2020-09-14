We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20. This device is currently $200 off over at Amazon. It is an Unlocked US variant with 128GB in storage space, and it can be yours for just under $800. The Galaxy S20+ is also on sale with the same 128GB storage and what’s more important, the same $200 discount. You can grab one for $999.99. However, if you feel like you need to go all out, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,186.85; in other words, it lets you save $213 upon purchase.

Next up, we have the latest Apple MacBook Air, which can be yours starting at $900. This would get you a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and your choice of Gold, Silver, or Space Gray variant. You can also get the 512GB variant, which is also getting the same $99 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,200 in every color option.

Now, more Apple products are getting interesting discounts, as the AirPods Pro are getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just $199. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, and they are also sweat and water-resistant. You can also find protection for the case of your AirPods 1 and 2, as the elago Premium Silicone AirPods case is available for just %.99 after a $9 discount. There are several color options to choose from, so take a look,

Other deals include the Razer Basilisk v2 wired gaming mouse. It is currently available for $65 after a $15 discount. The Nebula Soundbar, Fire TV Edition with 4K HDR support, is selling for $160 with $70 savings.

You can also find the PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch in GameCube style for $150 after a $10 discount, or get a new WiFi 6 router, as the TP-Link AX1800 Smart WiFi Router is on sale for $100 with $30 savings.