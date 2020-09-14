Galaxy S20
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20. This device is currently $200 off over at Amazon. It is an Unlocked US variant with 128GB in storage space, and it can be yours for just under $800. The Galaxy S20+ is also on sale with the same 128GB storage and what’s more important, the same $200 discount. You can grab one for $999.99. However, if you feel like you need to go all out, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,186.85; in other words, it lets you save $213 upon purchase.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Next up, we have the latest Apple MacBook Air, which can be yours starting at $900. This would get you a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and your choice of Gold, Silver, or Space Gray variant. You can also get the 512GB variant, which is also getting the same $99 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,200 in every color option.

Buy MacBook Air 256GB
Buy MacBook Air 512GB

Now, more Apple products are getting interesting discounts, as the AirPods Pro are getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just $199. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, and they are also sweat and water-resistant. You can also find protection for the case of your AirPods 1 and 2, as the elago Premium Silicone AirPods case is available for just %.99 after a $9 discount. There are several color options to choose from, so take a look,

Buy AirPods Pro
Buy Silicone AirPods Case

Other deals include the Razer Basilisk v2 wired gaming mouse. It is currently available for $65 after a $15 discount. The Nebula Soundbar, Fire TV Edition with 4K HDR support, is selling for $160 with $70 savings.
You can also find the PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch in GameCube style for $150 after a $10 discount, or get a new WiFi 6 router, as the TP-Link AX1800 Smart WiFi Router is on sale for $100 with $30 savings.

Buy Razer Basilisk v2
Buy Nebula Soundbar
Buy Nintendo Switch Controller
Buy TP-Link WiFi 6 router

You May Also Like
Vivo shows off a color-changing rear panel for smartphones
vivo is using the same electrochromic glass technology that the OnePlus Concept One used to hide its rear camera lenses behind tinted glass.
Alleged hands-on video of iPhone 12 Pro’s chassis shows a familiar design and LiDAR sensor
The iPhone 12 Pro’s design will borrow heavily from the iPhone 11 Pro, but it will flaunt flat sides and a LiDAR sensor.
Huawei ready to present the FreeBuds Pro and more devices on September 10
Huawei is getting ready to present its new Freebuds Pro, two new smartwatches and two new laptops next week