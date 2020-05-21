Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, a mission-ready phone targeted at military and defense personnel. What separates this device from the regular Galaxy S20 is that it employs DualDAR architecture, which allows two layers of encryption based on NSA’s stringent standards. Or in human language, the custom software is secure enough to handle top-secret data.

There are few other customizations too. For example, the night-vision mode will let you turn the display off/on while wearing night vision gear. There is also a stealth mode that disables cellular connectivity and also mutes all RF broadcasting for off-grid communications.

It comes clad in a heavy-duty Juggernaut case that looks every bit combat-ready as the person using it. The rest of the package is similar to what you’ll get on a Galaxy S20 from an online shop or a neighborhood retail outlet. Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will go on sale in Q3 2020 via select partner outlets, but if you’re an average joe, you probably won’t be able to buy it.

Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixel) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB Expandable up to 1TB Rear Cameras 12MP (F/1.8) primary, OIS

64MP (F/2.0) telephoto, OIS

12MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide Front Camera 10MP (F/2.2) Battery 4,000mAh battery Software One UI 2 (Android 10) Dimensions 152.4×68.58×7.62 Weight 161.6 grams Colors Cosmic Gray

Source: Samsung