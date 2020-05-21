Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, a mission-ready phone targeted at military and defense personnel. What separates this device from the regular Galaxy S20 is that it employs DualDAR architecture, which allows two layers of encryption based on NSA’s stringent standards. Or in human language, the custom software is secure enough to handle top-secret data.

There are few other customizations too. For example, the night-vision mode will let you turn the display off/on while wearing night vision gear. There is also a stealth mode that disables cellular connectivity and also mutes all RF broadcasting for off-grid communications.

It comes clad in a heavy-duty Juggernaut case that looks every bit combat-ready as the person using it. The rest of the package is similar to what you’ll get on a Galaxy S20 from an online shop or a neighborhood retail outlet. Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will go on sale in Q3 2020 via select partner outlets, but if you’re an average joe, you probably won’t be able to buy it.

Display6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixel)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12GB
Storage128GB Expandable up to 1TB
Rear Cameras12MP (F/1.8) primary, OIS
64MP (F/2.0) telephoto, OIS
12MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
Front Camera10MP (F/2.2)
Battery4,000mAh battery
SoftwareOne UI 2 (Android 10)
Dimensions152.4×68.58×7.62
Weight161.6 grams
ColorsCosmic Gray

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
Google’s speech-based reading app for kids now available in 180 countries
The app has an assistant named Diya that detects if a student is struggling or successfully reading the passage, and accordingly gives helpful feedback.
Walmart’s Onn Pro tablets bring USB Type-C port and Android 10 to the entry-level
Both of Walmart’s new Onn Pro tablets are powered by an octa-core processor and are claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge.
HONOR X10
We have leaked images of the Honor X10 ahead of its official launch
We have new live images of the upcoming Honor X10 four days ahead of its launch, and we also get more alleged leaks of its specs