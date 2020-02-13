Yesterday, we saw the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series. These devices are all 5G enabled and come with some fantastic internals. Now, here we have detailed information on what exactly is under the hood of each of these monsters.

Galaxy S20 specs

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G starts at $999.99, and even though it’s the entry variant, it still has enough power to compete with any other flagship in the market. It comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED X2 display with a 120Hz refresh rate support, and it’s also HDR10+ certified. This is still an Infinity-O display with tiny bezels, but don’t expect to find curved edges in its a flat-screen with an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor. It weighs just 163 g, and its dimensions are 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm or 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31-inch with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and back.

This device includes a triple camera that consists of a 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle, a 64 MP, f/2.0, telephoto with 3x Hybrid Optical Zoom, and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide lens. Its Space Zoom also allows Super Resolution Zoom up to 30 X. Its selfie camera is a 10MP f/2.2, 26mm wide with auto HDR. This is the same camera as the one found in the Galaxy S20+, but it lacks 3D sensing.

Inside, we find the Exynos 990 7 nm+ in the global version or the Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 7 nm+ in the US. You get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. You can also get a Dual SIM option, but that depends on the country you live in or the carrier you choose. A 4,000mAh battery powers the show, and it has Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 at 15W and Wireless PowerShare, or you can choose to charge at 25W with a cable. Yes, it’s 5G enabled, but it will only work with Sub-6 Dynamic Spectrum Sharing capabilities. Its stereo speakers and earphones by AKG include Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos technology, so you have a great time, consuming content on Android 10.

Galaxy S20+ specs

The next model is the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which shares several features with the entry version, but it certainly has some perks that set it apart.

This device comes with a 6.7-inch screen with the same specs as the previous model, which means we get a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED X2 display with a 120Hz refresh rate support, and it’s also HDR10+ certified. However, we get rounded corners in this device. It’s also a bit heavier and more substantial than the S20, weighing 186g with a size of 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm or 6.37 x 2.90 x 0.31-inch. It comes with the same aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Now, this device comes with a quad-camera that includes the same 12 MP wide-angle, 64 MP telephoto with 3x Hybrid Optical Zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide lens, with a 10MP wide selfie camera with auto HDR as the Galaxy S20. However, it also includes a 0.3MP 3D sensing Time of Flight camera.

Under the hood of the Galaxy S20+, we find the same 7nm processors and the same 12GB RAM. You can still increase storage space up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, but at least here, you get to choose between 128GB and 512GB storage options. It also comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging, the same sensors, and stereo speakers on Android 10. Now, we get mmWave 5G as well as sub-6 5G network support. And maybe the most significant difference is the price since you have to pay $1,199.99 for this variant.

Galaxy S20 Ultra specs

Now, if you’re willing to spend $1,399.99 on a smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best option available. This variant comes with the largest 6.9-inch display option out of the three variants, even though the rest of the screen specs stay the same.

Significant differences start to show at the camera, since this device includes a powerful quad-camera array that contains a main 108MP f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle primary shooter, a Periscope 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm telephoto sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide and a Time of Flight camera for #d sensing. This camera’s Space Zoom will give you 10X Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, and to top it all off, it also includes a 40MP selfie camera.

Inside this device, we find the same processors, but you can choose between 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, with 128GB or 512GB storage options, expandable to 1TB, a massive 5,000mAh battery with the same charging speeds as the previous versions. It also supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G networks, and it also includes Android 10, all the sensors, audio, and video features found in its other two variants.

So, what do you think of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series? Which device is the right one for you? If you’re still not sure, you can watch our hands-on video, and you can also expect our full reviews, coming soon.