Samsung devices have some of the best cameras in the market, but they are supposed to pack a significant improvement with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series. We have seen some rumors about the camera configurations and even a complete and detailed description of the specs in each one of the Galaxy S20 devices. Still, right now, we get rumors of a new feature that could give us even better pictures.

also because you guys totally missed it in the S20 one, the S20 will take pics out of 2 or 3 of the lenses and will let you choose pictures after the fact. It's called Quick Take — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series may arrive with some of the best cameras and best sensors available, and that would give us excellent performance and versatility, as we have found in previous models. Now, the complete Galaxy S20 series may include a new feature called “Quick Take,” and it would make every single camera, take pictures and record videos at the same time. This isn’t the first time we see this feature in a smartphone since we have also seen in the LG’s Triple Shot that came back in 2018 with the LG V40. As a result, you will be able to go into the gallery app after taking a Quick Take triple shot and selecting the image or video you want to keep.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter