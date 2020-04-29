After going official in February, the Galaxy S20 series has received frequent updates. Now, a new update has been reportedly released by the company.

According to the report, the Galaxy S20 Ultra‘s update is 170.59MB in size. It brings the May security patch to the phone. Further, the update states that users won’t be able to downgrade to an older software version due to updates to the security policy.

The update also includes stability improvements, bug fixes, new features, and other improvements. Since it is a security update, it shouldn’t cause any issues with the functionality of the phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 update is currently rolling out in European countries for the LTE as well as 5G models. However, it should hit phones in other regions soon.

Source: SamMobile