Lately, Samsung has been doing well in the updates department. At times, its Android security updates have come out before Google’s Pixel lineup.

Samsung has now started rolling out an update for the Galaxy S20 lineup. It includes the April 2020 security patch level. As of now, the rollout is happening in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Further, Korean units set to receive it very soon.

The update comes with build number G98x0ZHU1ATCT. Here, “x” is a different digit according to which of the three Galaxy S20 iterations you have.

It is worth noting that Asia models of the S20 series are different than the ones sold in markets like the US and Europe. Hence, the update may not arrive at the same time as the Asian markets.

Via: SamMobile