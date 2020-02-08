Samsung is all set to host the Unpacked 2020 event on February 11. The company is said to launch three variants of the Galaxy S20, a clamshell foldable phone named Galaxy Z Flip and a pair of earbuds. We will talk about the Galaxy S20 lineup here.

While Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series last year, it is planning to ditch the “Galaxy S11” name in favor of the Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series series similarities

Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+

Samsung is likely to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S20 series – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. They will have a single punch-hole selfie camera. According to the leaked renders, Galaxy S20 lineup will be the first “S series” devices to come without the 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the Bixby button is missing in the renders as well.

Furthermore, the similarities between them include a 120Hz refresh rate, AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos speakers, 128GB of base internal storage with 1TB storage expansion capacity and IP68 water resistance. The three smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC or an Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region. They will run Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. All of them are said to come in both 4G and 5G variants.

Apart from the similarities, here’s all we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 series ahead of launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

Starting with the younger one of the three siblings, the Galaxy S20 is tipped to come equipped with a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. Further, the handset may pack a 4000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S20 will sport a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP main sensor + a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens + a 64MP telephoto lens. It will come with 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, and 8K video capture at 30fps. It is likely to have a 10MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S20 is speculated to cost $899-$999.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. It may pack a 4500mAh battery. As for the cameras, it will be the same as the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20+ will come with a 12MP main sensor + a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens + a 64MP telephoto lens. It will feature 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, and 8K video capture at 30fps. Moreover, it will sport a 10MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S20+ may be priced at $1,099 – $1,199.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is shaping up to be. It is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. It may pack a 5000mAh battery. It will differ the most from its siblings in the camera department.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport an exclusive 108MP Samsung sensor. Further, Galaxy S20 Ultra is tipped to come equipped with a 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 10x digital zoom and 100x optical zoom. Moreover, it is said to have a 40MP selfie shooter.

As you can make out from the specs, Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most expensive out of the three devices and it will cost $1,299-$1,399.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is said to go on sale on March 6.