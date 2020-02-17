Galaxy S20 Series
Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series last week. However. it stayed afar from announcing anything for the Indian market. Now, the company has announced the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S20 series in India.

You can now pre-book the trio on Samsung Online Shop, Flipkart and Amazon.in. The devices will begin shipping from March 6.

It is worth noting that Samsung has only introduced the 128GB storage variant for the three smartphones in India as of now. Here’s Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India

Pricing

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 4G LTE (8GB + 128GB): Rs 66,999
    Colors options: Cosmic Gray and Cloud Blue
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4G LTE (8GB + 128GB): Rs 73,999
    Color options: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 4G LTE (12GB + 128GB): Rs 92,999
    Color options: Cosmic Gray
Samsung also has several launch offers up its sleeve.

Launch offers

  • Pre-bookings for Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra get Galaxy Buds+ at the discounted price of Rs 1,999 and the Galaxy S20 pre-bookings get it at Rs 2,999
  • No Extra Cost EMI (3, 6, 9, 12 months) starting at R. 5,583 or ‘Low-Cost EMI’ (12, 18, 24 months) starting at Rs 3,153
  • Up to Rs. 48,100 exchange offer on old phones
  • Protect your phone from Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage with Samsung Care+ at Rs 1,999 only.

Moreover, Samsung has launched only 4G LTE versions powered by the Exynos 990 chipset in India. The higher-end variants are expected to debut later.

