Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting some hefty discounts over at Amazon.com. You can find any of its variants in unlocked versions with 128GB in storage, a 12-month warranty, and given that these are designed for the US, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon version.

You can start by looking at the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, which is available in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Gray for $850 after a $150 discount. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $999. However, the Cloud Pink color variant is not available. You can still go for the Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black options. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting a $162.40 discount, meaning you would have to pay $1,237.59 for yours, but only Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black options are available for grabs.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

