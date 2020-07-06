The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting some hefty discounts over at Amazon.com. You can find any of its variants in unlocked versions with 128GB in storage, a 12-month warranty, and given that these are designed for the US, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon version.

You can start by looking at the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, which is available in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Gray for $850 after a $150 discount. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $999. However, the Cloud Pink color variant is not available. You can still go for the Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black options. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting a $162.40 discount, meaning you would have to pay $1,237.59 for yours, but only Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black options are available for grabs.