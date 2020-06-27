Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung is pushing out a new update for its Galaxy S20 series. It brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The Galaxy S20 phones are the first to receive the July security patch. Notably, we are still in the month of June. The update also comes with a host of camera improvements.

Samsung is rolling out the new Galaxy S20 update in Korea. The latest development comes from a Korean user on Twitter who shared a screenshot of the update. It carries the firmware version G98xNKSU1ATFD. Moreover, the update is of 386.35MB. Those in South Korea can check for the update manually in Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The new Galaxy S20 series update brings camera tweaks like better magnification shots (zoom shots) and improved video stabilization. Moreover, it adds the ability to use Bluetooth microphones when recording audio through the voice recording app. It also mentions the end of support for MirrorLink. 

