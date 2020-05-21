The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now receiving a new software update that will improve its camera performance. Samsung has been working to improve its flagship’s camera after the autofocus issues presented. Hopefully, this update won’t affect the device’s display or its fast charging features, as a previous update did.

The latest software update from Samsung is giving the Galaxy S20 and S20+ faster autofocus, which will make cameras lock faster onto whatever you’re trying to capture in a shot. Now, the camera in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the one to get the most out of this software update. It will get a dedicated Close-Up zoom function, which will help the device improve its performance when focusing on an object at a close range. The camera’s Night mode has also been improved, and the device will now give you a more responsive fingerprint reader and better sound quality from the speaker. The complete Galaxy S20 series will also get May’s security patch with this update, so be ready to install the G98*NKSU1ATE6 firmware version, which is already available in South Korea, and it should reach other countries soon enough.

Source GSM Arena

Via Tizen Help