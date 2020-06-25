We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Both unlocked versions of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20+ are getting $200 discounts, which means that you can get the most expensive variant with 128GB in storage for $1,199.99 or the Galaxy S20+ with the same 128GB for $999.

We then go over to B&H Photo Video, where we find the late 2018 version of the Apple Mac mini, which can be yours for $2,399 after a $300 discount. You get a 3.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 2TB in storage.

Back on Amazon, we find the Apple iPad mini with $50 discounts on both its Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. In other words, you can get your Wi-Fi only version for $499 or pay $629 if you feel like you need cellular connectivity on your device.

If you’re looking for a soundbar system, you can find the Samsung HW-T550 320W 2.1-Channel Soundbar in both Amazon and B&H for the same $227.99 price tag after a $50 discount. And remember that there’s a Mega DealZone sale which ends today, so take a look at the deals, you may find something you fancy.

Finally, you can find the Jaybird Tarah wireless in-ear headphones for just $29.99 after a $70 discount. You would usually find these earphones for $99.99, so it’s a great moment to get a pair.