HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Both unlocked versions of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20+ are getting $200 discounts, which means that you can get the most expensive variant with 128GB in storage for $1,199.99 or the Galaxy S20+ with the same 128GB for $999.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+

We then go over to B&H Photo Video, where we find the late 2018 version of the Apple Mac mini, which can be yours for $2,399 after a $300 discount. You get a 3.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 2TB in storage.

Buy Apple Mac mini

Back on Amazon, we find the Apple iPad mini with $50 discounts on both its Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. In other words, you can get your Wi-Fi only version for $499 or pay $629 if you feel like you need cellular connectivity on your device.

Buy iPad mini Wi-Fi only
Buy iPad mini

If you’re looking for a soundbar system, you can find the Samsung HW-T550 320W 2.1-Channel Soundbar in both Amazon and B&H for the same $227.99 price tag after a $50 discount. And remember that there’s a Mega DealZone sale which ends today, so take a look at the deals, you may find something you fancy.

Buy HW-T550 320W 2.1-Channel Soundbar Amazon
Buy HW-T550 320W 2.1-Channel Soundbar B&H
See complete Mega DealZone sale

Finally, you can find the Jaybird Tarah wireless in-ear headphones for just $29.99 after a $70 discount. You would usually find these earphones for $99.99, so it’s a great moment to get a pair.

Buy Jaybird Tarah headphones

You May Also Like
Android TV
Android TV may soon be able to recognize your exact voice
The new feature could be announced alongside the new dongle soon.
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core’s key specs revealed via Google Play listing
The Samsung offering will be powered by the MediaTek 6739WW chipset and will reportedly come equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery.
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iOS 14 Plans DON’T Make Sense… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible new name for iOS, the huge limitations in the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and more