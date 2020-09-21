best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as the powerful Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is getting a $250 discount, leaving the 128GB version for $1,150. This is an unlocked US version of the device, which comes in Cosmic Gray. The Cosmic Black is getting a $205 discount, which leaves it at $1,195. Now, the Galaxy S20+ can be yours starting at $996.27, depending on the color variant you choose, and it also comes with 128GB in storage space. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S20 is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $800, or you can grab the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with the same storage and the same price as the regular Galaxy S20.

We then get to see that the latest Apple iPad mini is available for just $350 after a $49 discount. This is the WiFi-only version with 64GB in storage. If you feel like getting the LTE variant with 256GB in storage space, you can also get it for $629 with $50 savings. While you’re at it, you may also want to check out the Apple Watch Series 3, which can be yours for just $169 after a $30 discount in its 38mm version, or the 42mm version for $199 with the same $30 discount.

If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A71, it’s getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $500. This is a single version 5G enabled smartphone, and it comes with 128GB in storage space. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently available for $130 after a $20 discount, in case you were also looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Other deals include the Sega Genesis Mini console, which is selling for $43.56 after a $36.43 discount. It includes a total of 42 awesome Sega Genesis classic games, two wired controllers, and an HDMI cable for you to hook it up to your TV. Finally, Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd generation smart speaker Kids Edition with parental controls is getting a 50 percent discount, which would get you one for just $35.

