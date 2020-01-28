Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung Galaxy S20 is quickly shaping up to be the next Google Pixel 4 in terms of pre-launch leaks. After renders and hardware details surfaced online, a fresh leak now says that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will hit the shelves on March 6.

XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach, who has been behind a majority of Galaxy S20 leaks, tweeted that the Galaxy S20 series phones will likely go up for sale on the first Friday of March. He added that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will set buyers back by $1,300. Also, the Galaxy S20 series phone will reportedly come with IP68 certification.

Moreover, the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds are claimed to retail at $149.99. They are said to offer twice the battery life compared to the standard Galaxy Buds and will offer Active Noise Isolation feature, instead of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Motorola One Hyper

Motorola will launch a flagship smartphone on February 23 at MWC 2020

Motorola has told Android Headlines that a flagship smartphone will make its debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona.
  • Lee
  • 28 January 2020
  • 08:00EST

Pocketnow Daily: Pocophone X2: TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco X2 with amazing specs, the succesor of the Galaxy Fold and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will allegedly retail at $1,400, launch expected on February 14

A new leak has now surfaced online from a credible source, and says that the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced at an eye-watering $1,400 upon its debut.
  • Lee
  • 28 January 2020
  • 06:00EST