Samsung Galaxy S20 is quickly shaping up to be the next Google Pixel 4 in terms of pre-launch leaks. After renders and hardware details surfaced online, a fresh leak now says that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will hit the shelves on March 6.

XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach, who has been behind a majority of Galaxy S20 leaks, tweeted that the Galaxy S20 series phones will likely go up for sale on the first Friday of March. He added that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will set buyers back by $1,300. Also, the Galaxy S20 series phone will reportedly come with IP68 certification.

Moreover, the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds are claimed to retail at $149.99. They are said to offer twice the battery life compared to the standard Galaxy Buds and will offer Active Noise Isolation feature, instead of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Source: Twitter