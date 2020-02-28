The newly announced Galaxy S20 series of smartphones is reportedly performing worse than the predecessor Galaxy S10, The Korea Herald reports. On the first day of the Korean availability, sales for the current generation were down 50% compared to last year.

70,800 Galaxy S20 units were sold on first day, compared to 140,000 units of the Galaxy S10, and 220,000 units of the Galaxy Note 10, on day one.

Sales were affected by sharp declines in discounts for new phones and the number of visitors to offline stores due to coronavirus infection fears The Korea Herald, citing an official from a local telecom company

It might be difficult to pin it down to one reason or the other. Whether it’s the lack of subsidies and discounts, or fear of SARS-CoV-2, is unknown, but one thing is for certain: both the aforementioned reasons have economic backgrounds, as economies worldwide are taking a serious hit due to the outbreaks.

Source: The Korea Herald