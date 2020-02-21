Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now up for pre-order. Are you are looking forward to buying the latest and greatest Samsung flagship? We have compiled a list of best pre-order promos and deals available at the moment. Here’s what you need to know before pre-ordering a Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20 pre-orders: Samsung

The Galaxy S20 pre-orders on the carrier and unlocked by Samsung versions have commenced. The series will be made available from March 6 at the carrier and retail outlets nationwide. Here are the available offers that consumers can take advantage of with pre-orders:

Consumers who pre-order a device between February 21, and March 5 can get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20+ or $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Pre-order consumers can build their own Galaxy Ecosystem and redeem their Samsung credit for curated bundles or select products like Galaxy Buds+, QLED 8K TVs, chargers and more.

Consumers who trade-in an eligible device on samsung.com, Best Buy or the Shop Samsung app can get up to $700 towards the purchase of a device in the Galaxy S20 line. The offer is for a limited time.

Galaxy S20 pre-orders: Sprint

Samsung’s first full 5G flagship lineup will be available in all Sprint retail channels on March 6. You can pre-order the phones from Sprint here. The carrier has two offers:

Switch to Sprint and get Galaxy S20 5G for $0 per month when you trade in your Galaxy S8 or newer in any condition.

Lease a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and get a second Galaxy S20 5G with Sprint Flex lease.

Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip is available for $1380 or $57.50 per month with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease. You can order one here.

Galaxy S20 pre-orders: BH

You can get up to $200 Samsung Credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20 series from BH. Here’s what BH has up its sleeve:

Galaxy S20: 100 Samsung Credit

Galaxy S20+: $150 Samsung Credit

The Galaxy S20 Ultra: $200 $200 Samsung Credit

Verizon and T-Mobile are offering great offers on the pre-orders of the Galaxy S20 series as well. You can read more about it here.