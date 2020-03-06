Officially announced on Fes20bruary 11, the Samsung Galaxy S20 trio of smartphones is officially going on sale today, March 6, both online as well as in stores.

If you are planning on purchasing any of the devices in the S20 line-up starting today, Samsung has a trade-in program on its website which could bring you up to $700 towards a purchase, for a limited time.

If you decide to get your Galaxy S20 from a carrier, there are specific deals and bundles available to greet you. Verizon for example gives you $1,050 towards another Galaxy S20 when you purchase a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy S20+ 5G. Upgrading via trade-in can save you $300, and there are also other incentives, so make sure to check in with your carrier for these limited time offers.