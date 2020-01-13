Samsung is expected to unveil its 2020 Galaxy line-up on February 11. That line-up will reportedly consist of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and S20 Ultra.

What we’re looking at, above and below, is allegedly the Galaxy S20+, leaked by the folks over at XDA Developers. Starting from the back, there will apparently be four cameras, despite previous rumors that suggested maybe more, thanks to early leaks and renders.

We can expect a main lens, rumored to come in at 12MP, in addition to possibly an ultra-wide shooter, a telephoto unit, and macro lens.

There’s also an LED flash in the new arrangement, and what appears to be a microphone hole. The Bixby button is apparently gone, as the sides seem to only feature a volume rocker and the power button.

The front features a somewhat flatter Infinity O display, with even (if possible) slimmer bezels, and a smaller, centered punch-hole.

As a reminder, this year, the Galaxy S20+ will not be the top of the line. It will sit between the regular S20 and the flagship S20 Ultra, which will have more advanced camera technology.

In terms of specs, we’re likely getting a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chips, 4G and 5G variants, so there will be plenty of models to choose from.

Source: XDA Developers