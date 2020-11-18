We start today’s deals with a generous selection of smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G unlocked with 128GB storage is currently getting a $250 discount, leaving it at $950, which is $50 less than what you would usually pay for the vanilla Galaxy S20. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also getting a $250 discount, meaning you can get one for $850 in its unlocked US variant with 256GB storage. And the unlocked Galaxy S10 Lite with 128GB storage is currently available for $500 with $145 savings.

We then move onto Apple deals, where we find the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip with $49 discounts. The entry-level model with 256GB storage is selling for $1,250, while the 512GB version with 8GB RAM is selling for $1,450.

Logitech gaming keyboards and mice are also on sale. We start with the LogitechG305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse getting a $10 discount, leaving it at $40. The Logitech G703 Lightspeed is getting a $16.70 discount, leaving it at $83.29, and the Logitech G903 Lightspeed is available for $127.57 with $22.42 savings.



Now, moving on to keyboards, the Logitech G613 Lightspeed is selling for $78 after a $52 discount. The G513 Carbon LIGHTSYNC is currently available for $127.70 with $22.29 savings.



Finally, we have several Samsung products on sale, including the Samsung 27-inch CRG5 240Hz curved gaming monitor with a $120 discount, leaving it at $280. The Galaxy A7 tablet for $169 with 32GB storage or $260 with 64GB. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are selling for $100.08 with $29.91 savings, and you can score the 1TB 970 EVO NVMe M.2 internal SSD for just $130 with $40 savings.