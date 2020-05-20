Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a new color variant in the Netherlands after three months of launch. It is getting an Aura Blue color version.

The phone was launched in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray color options. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was also available in a Cloud White model in select markets including South Korea.

Further, the Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G support is also coming to Verizon in exclusive Cloud White color. Customers, both new and existing, can avail a $150 discount that will be given across 24 months in the form of bill credits.

Source: Samsung

