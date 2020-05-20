Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a new color variant in the Netherlands after three months of launch. It is getting an Aura Blue color version.

The phone was launched in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray color options. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was also available in a Cloud White model in select markets including South Korea.

Further, the Galaxy S20 with mmWave 5G support is also coming to Verizon in exclusive Cloud White color. Customers, both new and existing, can avail a $150 discount that will be given across 24 months in the form of bill credits.

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
Pixel 4a
These are the results of the Google Pixel 4a’s performance and battery test
We have the results of the battery and performance tests applied to the upcoming Google Pixel 4a; you may want to check them out
Apple and other US companies may get extra taxes for manufacturing overseas
It seems that Apple may have to start moving the production of its devices into the United States to avoid possible tarrifs that may arrive in the future
HONOR X10
HONOR X10 to feature Kirin 820 SoC, support all 9 major 5G bands
It will be launching on May 20.