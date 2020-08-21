Samsung has started the rollout of One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 trio that brings some of the new features introduced with the Galaxy Note20 and its Ultra sibling. To begin, wireless DeX support has finally arrived for the Galaxy S20 series, allowing users to wirelessly connect their phone to a smart TV and also use its display as a touchpad to control things on the larger screen.

Wireless DeX mode support has arrived on the Galaxy S20 series.

On the imaging front, Galaxy S20 users will now be able to record 8K videos at 24fps frame rate and also the option to capture videos in 21:9 aspect ratio. Also, users can choose the mic to single out a sound source while recording videos and can even use the Galaxy Buds lineup of earbuds to isolate sound during video capture.

Samsung Galaxy S20 users can now record 8K videos and specify the mic while recording videos.

Additionally, the One UI 2.5 update brings audio bookmark feature to the Galaxy S20 series, allowing users to synchronize their notes with audio recordings and then play the corresponding audio when they select a section of their notes. Plus, Galaxy S20 users are now able to import and write on PDF files, and can also access their notes across their PC, mobile, and tablets via the sync feature in the Samsung Notes app.

One UI 2.5 also brings the ability to syn notes across devices and create audio bookmarks.

Source: Samsung