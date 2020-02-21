Author
Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ is brimming with cutting edge smartphone hardware, but the color options on the table are not very peppy. As of now, the Samsung flagship is up for grabs in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black avatars.

To jazz things up, Samsung has launched a ‘Jennie Red’ edition of the Galaxy S20+ in South Korea. Why Jennie? Well, if you are a fan of K-pop, you might be familiar with Jennie Kim from the popular girl group Blackpink.

The ‘Jennie Red’ edition of the Galaxy S20+ is exclusive to South Korean telecom operator KT. But as per a fresh leak, it will debut internationally under the name ‘Aura Red’. Unfortunately, there is no word when the Galaxy S20+ in its ‘Aura Red’ color will hit the shelves outside Samsung’s home market.

Source: KT

