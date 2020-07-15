We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is getting a $150 discount, leaving it at $850. This is an unlocked version with 128GB storage and US warranty. However, you only have Cosmic Gray and Cloud Pink color options to choose from. You can also go for last year’s Galaxy S10, which is selling for $650 after a $100 discount. You get the same 128GB storage and a 12-month warranty.

OnePlus 6T

Next up is the OnePlus 6T with a $200 discount. You can currently get this device with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM for $350. It is an unlocked version, so you can use it in the GSM network of your choice.

If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earphones, the Sony WF-SP800N truly wireless sports in-ear noise-canceling headphones are also on sale. You can grab a pair for $148 after a $51.99 discount. You can choose between three color options, and you get an IP 55 rating, with tons of playback time.

You can also get a new 23.5-inch FHD curved Samsung monitor for $120 after a $30 discount. This display also includes Free Sync, which minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming.

Finally, you can also get a new Bose SoundLink Micro portable outdoor speaker with wireless Bluetooth connectivity for $79 after receiving a $20 discount. You can choose between three color options, and you get a waterproof speaker that will give you up to 6 hours of non-stop music playback.

