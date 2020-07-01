Samsung announced the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition in Korea. Now, the two products are going on sale in India. They feature a purple glass and metal exterior and also carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20+ BTS Editions come with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. The box also includes decorative stickers, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members. As for the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition they also include photo cards of the band right in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price in India has been set at Rs 87,999, whereas the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will sell for Rs 14,990. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant is also being made available. The new model with go on sale for Rs 97,999.

The three special edition products will be available for pre-bookings in the country between July 1 and July 9 through the Samsung India online store. They will be made available for purchase in limited quantities from July 10 onwards.