We recently saw the latest One UI 3.1 software update become available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which came as great news to Samsung users. However, it seems that the update wasn’t ready to go live, as certain details needed to be ironed out.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE started receiving the One UI 3.1 software update a couple of days ago. The firmware version G781BXXU2CUB5 for the Galaxy S20 FE started to become available in several markets across Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Romania, Spain, Germany, Nordic, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Baltic, Portugal, and Poland. This came just a week after the release of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The update was expected to give previous Samsung devices some of the new features that got announced with the arrival of the company’s latest flagship. However, this update is no longer available for download.

There is no official reason why Samsung decided to pull the One UI 3.1 software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but it seems that it came with a couple of unwanted bugs. According to the guys over at GSM Arena, the latest update made the devices experience several performance issues that include battery drains, unreliable SMS notifications, and some even experienced their phones becoming slow. This is not the first update that has to be pulled, as Samsung experiences something similar to the Galaxy S10 update, but at least we can hope that they will also address the issue fast.

Now, this hasn’t been the only issue affecting the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as we’ve seen touch screen problems in the past. On the positive side, the Galaxy S20 was one of Samsung’s best-selling devices to end 2020, which kept the company from losing ground in the US market despite the ongoing pandemic. Recent rumors suggest that Samsung is already working on its successor, but only time will tell if we end up getting a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

