We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s currently getting some love at Amazon.com. You can get the US variant for just $550 after seeing a 21 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. This device was one of the most popular Samsung devices in 2020, and it is still a great option in 2021. It comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, you will have to settle for the Cloud Navy of Cloud Red color variants, as the other models are selling for their regular $799 price tag.

Now, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just $477, but there’s a catch. This is the international variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, which comes powered by the Exynos 990 processor. And you can choose between its Cloud Lavender and Cloud White color options. Still, it doesn’t come with a US warranty, so you have to be very sure you want this device.

Now, for those OnePlus fans, we have an excellent offer that will allow you to save $220. This deal lets you get a shiny new OnePlus 9 Pro bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for just $999, which is better than having to pay $1,219 for both devices. However, you must act fast since this deal will only be available today, September 1. Remember that the OnePlus 9 Pro sells for $1,069, which means that this deal lets you grab your new device for less, and it still gets you a new pair of earphones to go with it.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the OnePlus 8T that’s currently selling for $549 after getting a $200 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a beautiful 120Hz Fluid display, and Warp Charge 65.