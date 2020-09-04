Samsung’s upcoming budget flagship – the Galaxy S20 FE aka Fan Edition – has lately been popping up in a lot of leaks, revealing hi-res renders, expected price, and even a purported launch timeline. Now, prolific leakster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) has shared almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20 FE’s internal hardware, alongside a rough idea of when the device will make its highly anticipated debut. Additionally, the report also gives us a glimpse of the device in a total of six color options that include a bright shade of red, lavender and dark blue among others.

Image: WinFuture

Starting with the display, the Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly pack a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is said to come in two variants – a 4G model powered by the in-house Exynos 990 chip and a 5G version that will rely on the Snapdragon 865 SoC from Qualcomm. The silicon will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

There are three cameras at the back – an optically stabilized 12MP main camera with PDAF that can capture both 4K and 8K videos, a 12MP wide-angle snapper with a 123-degree field of view, and an optically stabilized 12MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom output. There is a 32MP front camera housed in a hole-punch, drilled in adherence with the company’s Infinity-O design language for the Galaxy S20 FE aka Fan Edition.

Image: WinFuture

The upcoming Samsung offering will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging as well as reverse wireless charging for juicing up accessories such as earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE might come in Blue, Green, Lavender, Orange, Red, and White colors, and is tipped to go official later this month while market availability commences in October.