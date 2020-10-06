Samsung introduced its latest Galaxy S20 series smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE aka Fan Edition during its Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan last month. It debuted in the US for $699. Now, Samsung is bringing its latest offering to India. The smartphone has been launched in the country for INR 49,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a flat Infinity-O display and a Galaxy S20-esque camera module at the back. It comes with a ‘Haze’ finish that is soft to touch and has matte look on the rear. It sports a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offers FHD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution and 407 PPI pixel density. There is support for 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The US model is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, that’s changed with the Indian variant. Samsung’s Exynos 990 drives the whole system. It is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Notably, the company is bundling an in-box 15W charger with the Galaxy S20 FE. It is IP68 certified, which makes it dust and water resistant.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view + an optically-stabilized 8MP telephoto camera that provides up to 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom. It comes with the usual set of camera features such as Night Mode, Single Take and self-portrait. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. Moreover, it also brings support for wireless DeX and Google’s new Nearby Share feature for wirelessly sharing files.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at INR 49,999. It will be made available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White color options. Consumers can pre-book the device starting October 9, 2020 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. On pre-booking, customers can avail special benefits worth INR 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth INR 4000 and an Upgrade Bonus of INR 3000 or cashback up to INR 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.