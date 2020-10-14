Samsung has recently launched its new budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This may be one of the best budget flagships available in the market since it includes several premium specs, but it stays away from the $1,000 price tags that we usually find in today’s flagship market. However, there is no such thing as a perfect smartphone, and some Galaxy S20 Fan Edition users are already reporting some issues with their phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 may not be as great as we initially thought. Some of its users have started posting complaints on Reddit and Samsung forums, as they mention erratic touchscreen problems. These basically consist of the phone having trouble distinguishing between swipe and tap gestures. Others note that the displays just don’t respond to touch input or start registering phantom inputs.

Now, the guys over at 9to5Google also experienced some issues with their review unit:

“Anecdotally, our own Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review unit is also experiencing these touchscreen issues. In my usage, the phone will regularly turn on the “pocket” mode even when I’m holding it normally and occasionally messes up swiping actions. In speaking to Samsung, the company wasn’t aware of the problem being widespread as of last week with a hardware replacement being shipped to my doorstep this week. As a result, we opted to delay our review until giving the new unit a test run.”

Complaints are not as numerous, so it is believed that this may be an issue limited to a few units. However, it is too soon to draw conclusions as to whether this is a software or hardware problem, and we also have to wait for Samsung to acknowledge the issue officially. Whatever the case, we hope it gets sorted out fast, so it doesn’t affect more customers.

Source 9to5Google

Via Android Authority