Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the first device from Samsung in a long while to truly qualify as a budget flagship, and it delivers too. From offering a smooth 120Hz OLED display and powerful triple rear camera hardware to a top-of-the-line processor and an attractive design, the device offers a lot for its asking price. If you’ve been enamored with the Samsung offering, right now is a great time to splurge on it, thanks to a cool 22% discount this Cyber Monday.

Amazon is currently offering an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB storage variant) with a $150.99 discount in tow. The Cyber Monday deal brings the price down to $549, which is way below the Galaxy S20 FE’s usual asking price of $700 on the website. And in case you’re wondering, all six color options of the device are up for grabs right now.

Additionally, if you have an older smartphone lying around that you wish to upgrade for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, you should head over to the official Samsung online store. Samsung is offering the budget flagship at just $189.99 with a trade-in offer. Plus, if you avail this offer, you will also get a $100 Samsung Store credit that you can use towards the purchase of accessories such as wireless earbuds. The price remains the same if you choose an unlocked unit, or go with a carrier-locked model for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, or Sprint.

Going by the on-paper specifications and from my own personal experience with the device, the Galaxy S20 FE is a great package. Want to know more about how the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G performs in real life? Check out Pocketnow’s review of the device to see how it fares when it comes to photography, the areas where it excels and the aspects that are not so good about it.