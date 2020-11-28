Black Friday is delivering great Android deals, we have already covered Samsung flagships, but we are also considering budget-friendly devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently selling for $549 over at Amazon, with $150.99 savings. The discount is available in almost every color option, except Cloud White. If you choose to go for this device, you will get an unlocked US version of the device with 128GB storage, a 30X Space Zoom camera with Night Mode included.

However, don’t forget that you can also get this device for just $140 after trading in an eligible device. This would give you a total of $460 savings, and you can choose to buy it unlocked or locked to your favorite network.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE mobile phone features high-powered pro lenses for beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes, and crisp close-ups View at Amazon

We also have the Samsung Galaxy A71 on sale if you’re looking for 5G connectivity on a budget. You can get it for just $500 with $100 savings at Amazon, or trade-in your current smartphone to get up to $335 off, meaning you can get one for as low as $265 if you want it unlocked. However, this device is selling for $165 at Verizon and for $140 at T-Mobile.

The Galaxy A51 5G is also on sale, and you can get yours for $215, down from its regular price tag, or get it for less if you choose to get a device locked to Verizon’s or T-Mobile’s network. Verizon’s special offer lets you get your device for just $165, while T-Mobile’s option can be yours for $140.

Now, this next option can be yours for $500 with $150 savings. The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with 128GB storage, but you will have to settle for the black color option. Remember that you can also get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $999.99, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $549.99, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $739.99 on Samsung.com right now.