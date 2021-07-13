We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com. The latest ones feature a couple of well known Android device, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s been a great option for users want to get several flagship features without having to break the bank. It is currently getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab your new phone in any of its six different color options for $600. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

And since we’re already talking Samsung, you may want to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still available for as low as $100 when you trade-in an eligible device, which will get you up top $600 savings. The same discount applies to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, which leaves these devices available for $200 and $400, respectively. Every single variant starts with 128GB storage, but you can double your storage for just $50 more. You also get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 88 processor and a killer camera on any model you go for, but you can expect better results from the Galaxy S21 Ultra that also features stylus support.

You can also consider getting your hands on a new Google Pixel 4 that has now dropped to $400 at Amazon and B&H, which means you get to save $399 off its regular $799 price tag. This phone comes unlocked with 64 GB storage space on its Just Black color option.

We have also found the latest Echo Dot Kids edition getting a $20 discount at Amazon, where you can get the Panda or Tiger variants for $40 each. Now, you can score 25 percent extra savings with an eligible trade-in. And you can also add an Echo Glow to the package for just $15 more.

And since we’ve mentioned lighting solutions and smart speakers, you can also consider getting a new Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light for just $70. Now, you may not see this discount as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, but that’s because you need to enter promo code GOVEE6062K at checkout, which will get you the 30 percent discount. And the Globe Electric 52886 Mason Desk lamp is also on sale. You can grab yours for $26, and it will make your working space look more interesting.