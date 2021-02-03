Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has turned out one of the most popular phones in the Galaxy S20 series. It brings a plethora of features in the upper mid-range segment. The company has made the right compromises to keep the price of the smartphone under check. It was recently upgraded to Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Now, the smartphone has started receiving the February 2021 Android security patch. The update reportedly gives more emphasis on tackling some man-in-the-middle attack vulnerabilities that Google’s OS had accumulated recently. That said, it isn’t clear yet in which regions the OTA update is rolling out at the moment.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is receiving the February 2021 Android security patch. It comes with firmware version G780FXXS2BUA5. You can check if the update has been rolled out for your unit by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. Make sure your phone is sufficiently charged before installing the update. Apart from the new security patch, there is nothing new in the update. The Galaxy S20 FE has already received its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.

As per the report, the security patch is dated February 1, 2021. It places more emphasis on certain vulnerabilities accumulated by Google’s OS. As per Samsung, the February Android security patch appears to be focused on tackling man-in-the-middle attacks. Aside from the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has also rolled out the February 2021 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 series as well as the Galaxy A8 (2018). It’s good to see Samsung taking updates seriously. The company has been consistently rolling out updates to its smartphones, which also include mid-range and budget devices.

      I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
