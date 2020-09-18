Samsung is hosting another Galaxy UnPacked event on September 23. It is being called ‘Galaxy UnPacked For Every Fan’. Hence, the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G at the event. However, ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted on the company’s website in Germany. A support page for the smartphone went live. However, it is now removed but it revealed the name and an image of the phone. Moreover, the phone also surfaced on Verizon’s website that shared its specifications. The smartphone has already been spotted on the Samsung official site in the Philippines.

The latest development was spotted by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt and posted by by CNET. It showed the smartphone from the front, and confirmed its name. Further, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was spotted on the Samsung Philippines site in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar colour options 128GB of storage.

The device has popped up in a lot of leaks, revealing hi-res renders, and expected price. Almost everything about the handset is already known. It is said to be made available in six color options that include a bright shade of red, lavender and dark blue among others. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) SuperAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is likely to come in two variants – a 4G model powered by the in-house Exynos 990 chip and a 5G version that will rely on the Snapdragon 865 SoC from Qualcomm. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging as well as reverse wireless charging.

As for the optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup – an optically stabilized 12MP main camera with PDAF that can capture both 4K and 8K videos + a 12MP wide-angle snapper with a 123-degree field of view + an optically stabilized 12MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom output. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter.