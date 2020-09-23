Samsung has officially lifted the covers from its ‘Lite’ (or ‘sub-flagship’ or whatever class it falls under) during its Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan. Welcome, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G aka Fan Edition. Now, almost all aspects of this device, such as specifications, images, and even the price were leaked days ago. But all that aside, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G sure looks like a device that will take the fight to OnePlus both in terms of pricing and hardware. So, let’s dive right into it.

The build is IP68 rated and the design is also familiar, thanks to the flat Infinity-O display up front and a Galaxy S20-esque camera module at the back. The rear panel flaunts what Samsung calls a ‘Haze’ finish that is soft to touch and has matte look. The 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offers FHD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution that translates to a pixel density of 407 PPI. Notably, the screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature it borrows from the vanilla Galaxy S20 series phones.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 drives the whole system, while the X55 modem also brings 5G connectivity to the table. It is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, you can expand the storage by another 1TB via a microSD card. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Wireless Charging 2.0 as well as reverse wireless charging.

Over at the back, you’ll find three cameras, while selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front camera that also supports Live Focus and skin tone adjustment. The primary camera at the back uses a 12MP sensor that is optically stabilized. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view. Finally, there’s an optically-stabilized 8MP telephoto camera that provides up to 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom. Plus, you get the usual set of camera features such as Night Mode, Single Take and self-portrait.

Plus, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G also brings support for wireless DeX and Google’s new Nearby Share feature for wirelessly sharing files. The Galaxy S20 FE comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White colors. Priced at $699, pre-orders start today and the device goes on sale starting October 2 via Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online. Samsung has also launched a 4G-only version called Galaxy S20 FE that is powered by an Exynos chip, but details about its pricing and availability are not known yet.