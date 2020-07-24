Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India
We keep getting more and more information about the upcoming Galaxy S20 Lite or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Rumors suggest that this device may launch in October with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a 120Hz display. Now, we receive a new rumor that gives us the device’s battery capacity.

According to a report from the Dutch website GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may have a huge 4,500mAh battery under the hood. This device is supposed to include the EB-BG781ABY model battery cell, which would give us the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+. Further, it is also believed that it will pack a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. We would also find an IP68 rating in both 4G and 5G versions, with red, white, green, and red color options. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also expected to come with a $752 price tag, but let’s not forget that all of these are just rumors, and anything can change before the device officially launches.

Source GSM Arena

Via GalaxyClub

