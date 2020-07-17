best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
We keep getting more information about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or the Galaxy S20 Lite. This new device is expected to launch in October, and it was also seen on Geekbench a while ago. Now, we receive new information that reveals more details about the device’s display and other features.

According to IceUniverse, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will arrive with a 120Hz display, even though he doesn’t reveal the size or the resolution of the device’s screen. He also claims that the device will include IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a 3.3mm punch hole for the selfie camera.

The leaker also confirms that the new Galaxy S20 Lite will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 under the hood and that it will arrive with a “nice” price.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

