Earlier this week, rumors emerged that Samsung is preparing to launch an affordable version of the Galaxy S20 and might call it the Galaxy S20 Lite, following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S10 Lite. As per fresh information coming out of Samsung’s domestic market, the affordable Galaxy S20 sibling could hit the shelves as early as October.

An ETNews report claims that Samsung is working on a 3-month continuous phone launch strategy. In accordance with it, the Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in August, the Galaxy Fold 2 will hit the shelves in September, followed by the Galaxy S20 Lite in October. However, another report claims that the Galaxy S20 Lite might actually debut as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

As the name makes it abundantly clear, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 Lite will make some concessions in the hardware department to keep the price in check. The phone will reportedly come in two variants, a 4G-only and 5G version, and will boot the One UI 2.5 skin based on Android 10.