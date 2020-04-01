The Samsung Galaxy S20 series features a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it consumes a lot of power, which hurts battery life. However, there’s a 60Hz refresh rate option that can be toggled on to save battery. But then, you lose on the fluidity and smoothness.

For those who want to experience the fluidity without hurting their battery life, there’s a middle ground. The Galaxy S20 family supports 96Hz refresh rate. However, Samsung hasn’t enabled the option yet. But it can be turned on unofficially.

No, you don’t need to hook up your phone to a PC and run some commands. Instead, XDA forum member SatySatsZB has created an app that places two toggles—96Hz and 120Hz—in the Galaxy S20’s quick settings panel. Further, you can easily switch between those two modes without having to restart the phone.

You can download the app from here. Notably, some users on the Exynos variant have reported issues with the unofficial 96Hz mode. However, others say that it is working fine on their smartphones.

Via: SamMobile