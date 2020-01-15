We recently talked about leaked images and a video of the Galaxy S20+, but now we new information regarding the camera of every variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. This rumor comes from the well-known leakster Ice Universe, and his tweet gives detailed specs of the camera in each device.

According to the latest tweet from Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will come with the same 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera arrangement. However, the Galaxy S20+ would also include a Time of Flight sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would be the only one with the latest 108MP camera sensor, along with a 48MP telephoto lens that’s said to give us 10x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom, the same ultra wide-angle camera as the other two variants and a ToF sensor.

S20：12MP+64MP+12MP

S20+：12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF

S20U：108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

The 64MP Samsung ISOCell is supposed to offer 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom in the less expensive Galaxy S20 variants, but what’s more curious is the fact that Samsung has downgraded the ultra-wide lens to 12MP since we had seen 16MP sensors in its previous flagships.

Source SamMobile

Via Android Authority